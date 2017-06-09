Jamie Rae Lovett (1987-2017)

BANGOR - Jamie Rae Lovett, 29, officially passed away on June 6, 2017 at 3:24 pm at Eastern Maine Medical Center with friends and family by her side and in spirit. She passed away from injury received when she lost her battle with depression and bipolar illness which she had struggled with for a very long time.

She was born Oct. 5, 1987 in Waterville, the daughter of Raymond C. Lovett and Deanna (Bragdon) Works.

In our hearts, Jamie did not truly pass until the caring staff at EMMC and The New England Donor Bank wheeled her away from us on the afternoon of June 7th, after many hours of organizing and planning which resulted in 6 people, including and infant, to receive the gift of life thanks to her selfless wishes to be an organ donor.

Jamie attended school in Oakland and New Gloucester. She served her country in the US Air Force where she thrived as a mechanic, breaking down barriers and stereotypes while doing so. She served in the US and a deployment to the Middle East.

Jamie could talk you ear off about anything and everything, and she loved telling stories…long stories. She loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. She enjoyed camping, hiking, and riding dirt bikes. She loved to read Janet Evanovich novels and read every one ever written.

Her greatest joy in life was her “Lil” Man, 10 year old son, Logan. She will forever be his guardian angel. We will never let him forget how much she loved him.

Besides “Lil” Man Logan, she is survived by her former husband and friend, Daniel Cagle and his partner Melissa Reddy of Seattle, Washington. Despite no longer being together, their son, their common bond, linked them together as friends and family forever. Daniel was able to make it to her side and kept his promise of “‘til death do us part”. His capacity to love and care for Jamie is truly remarkable.

She is also survived by her very special friend, Molly Ingalls of Bangor; her parents, Deanna Works and husband Dwayne of Oakland and Raymond Lovett of Florida; brother, Ryan Lovett and partner Alyson of Bangor; sister, Sadie Works of Oakland; paternal grandparents, James and Carol Lovett of Florida; many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends near and far. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Bragdon; aunt, Christine “Tine” Bilodeau; and cousin, Stephany Bathgate, all of whom were waiting to embrace and care for her.

Giving and helping was Jamie’s nature, so it was only fitting at the end that it was her own choice to be an organ donor and continue to help others. Through our heartbreak and pain comes a sense of peace, knowing she will live on in others and her heart remains beating. She will not be remembered by who she is survived by, but who will now survive because of her. Rest easy and in peace, Jamie. You will be missed.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jamie’s memory to Department of Veterans Affairs, Voluntary Service, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330; memo: VAVS Mental Health Service in memory of Jamie R. Lovett.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.