Jane Morrison Bubar (1946-2019)

RUMFORD – Jane Morrison Bubar, 73, of Rumford, formerly of Dixfield, passed from this life in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Born April 23, 1946 in Dixfield, Jane was the only daughter of Erlon and Ruth “Betty” (Babb) Morrison. She was a graduate of Dirigo High School and continued her education at Colby College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. She furthered her education and earned an MA in English from UNH.

Jane was the Director of Public Relations for many years at the Rumford Community Hospital where she also coordinated the volunteer program. She was a member of the River Valley Rotary Club and the Dixfield Historical Society and in her free time enjoyed camping and canoeing. She will long be remembered as an intelligent, vibrant, and often feisty woman who had a kind and generous heart.

She is loved by her sons: Joshua M. Bubar and his wife, Beth Cronin of Newton, Mass. and Seth H. Bubar of Lewiston; her three grandchildren: Duncan Bubar, Allison Bubar and Brendan Bubar; and a brother, Keith Morrison and his wife, Rose, of Poland, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers: Glen and Brad Morrison.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday morning, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St., Dixfield, Maine. A comfort reception will follow at the Center. All are welcome. In keeping with Jane’s wishes, her family suggests that remembrance gifts may be given to the Rumford Community Hospital, 420 Franklin Street Rumford, Me. 04276.

You are invited to visit her memorial wall at ​www.wilesrc.com​, to share a kind word and to view her life story tribute.