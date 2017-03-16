Jane Saunders Brackett (1939-2017)

STARKS – Jane Saunders Brackett, “Ninnie,” 77, of Starks, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

She was born on the Aug. 4, 1939 in Ogunquit, the daughter of Charles and Beatrice (LaValley) Saunders.

She graduated from Rangeley High School in 1958 while working as a teller at the local bank. She married Jerry Brackett on Sept. 10, 1960 and accompanied him to Virginia during his time in the Navy where she worked for Bank of Virginia Beach. Once their son was born, she left the banking industry.

After leaving the service she returned to Maine with her family and dedicated her time to the community in numerous public servant roles. She started a community food pantry to help local families, worked as a Red Cross Representative, volunteered for the Salvation Army receiving an award from the State for her service, worked as the Starks Fire Department Treasurer, served for several years as town selectman and was a Town Clerk for 22 years. It could not be disputed, Jane loved to help people. When she was not serving others, she enjoyed spending time in her garden growing fruit and vegetables for canning all while teaching her son how to weed. She has collected over 1000 cookbooks.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of 56 years; son David and wife Marlene of Norridgewock; their children DJ and his fiancé Linda of Bucksport, Kevin and his fiancé Mckayla of Skowhegan and their children Deidrick and Adi, and Cayden of Norridgewock; Step-grandchildren Amanda Whitmore of Augusta and her daughter, Tamryn, TJ Ricker of Ft. Riley, Kansas, and Justin Ricker of Winthrop; her brother Terry Saunders and his wife Katie of Windham several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Cheryl Saunders and Coleman Saunders.

Her family asks that remembrances and condolences be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A memorial service will be held this spring in the community, date and time to be announced. The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a local food pantry. Cremation and memorial graveside services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.