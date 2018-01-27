Jane Sharon (Pierce) Keaten (1943-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Jane Sharon (Pierce) Keaten, 74, passed away Jan. 23, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born March 14, 1943 in West Gardiner, the daughter of Guy and Christine (O’Donald) Pierce.

She attended Sugar Town and Moscow Schools and worked at Lisherness Auto Motive as a mechanic, New Balance Shoe as a packer, and as a lumberjack in the logging and transporting industry.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jean Pierce and partner Mitch Yoder of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; 2 sons, James S. Keaten Jr. and partner Alex Holmes of Durham, North Carolina, Jeffrey Keaten of Skowhegan; brother, William Pierce and wife Mildred of Moscow; 2 grandsons, Justin White of New Hampshire and Justin Rolfe of Skowhegan; 2 granddaughters, Brianna Knights of Vermont, and Mandalyn Weston and husband Caleb of Waterville. She was predeceased by her former husband, James S. Keaten, Sr; life partner, Robert Packard; son, David Keaten; 4 sisters, Lorraine Kennedy, Gertrude Goodrich, Margaret Batcheldar, and Donna James.

There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jane’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.