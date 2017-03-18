Janet Elizabeth Robinson (1928-2017)

AUBURN - Janet Elizabeth Robinson, 89, of Livermore, died early Thursday morning, March 16, 2017 at Clover Manor with her loving daughter by her side.

She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in North Adams Mass., the only child of Wallace and Christine (Madison) Venable.

She received her education in Massachusetts Schools and on Feb. 12, 1947, in Livermore Falls, became the bride of Clyde Robinson. He predeceased her on April 25, 2002.

She was employed locally at the Wilson Dollar Store, Reny’s, Fernand Cyr, DMD, both Franklin and Livermore Shoe Companies and at Chisholm Pharmacy. Janet enjoyed spending time outdoors doing yardwork and decorating for the Christmas season. Her other hobbies included bowling and ceramics, word puzzles, TV and going for rides anywhere with anyone. She loved ice cream and hoagies.

She leaves one daughter, Gail Lemay (Richard) of Minot; four grandchildren: Wanda Cook, Veronica Costa, Seth Robinson and Tia Downing; eight Great Grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Susan Robinson of Livermore and son-in-law, Bub Santerre of Augusta and several cousins. She was predeceased by two children: Linda Santerre and Wallace Robinson.

Her family welcomes condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Route 133) Jay, Monday, March 20 from 1-2 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., with Rev. Eva Thompson officiating.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the Sarah Frye Home ATT. Resident Activity Fund 751 Washington Street North, Auburn, Me. 04210. Following cremation, private family graveside services will be held in the springtime at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, East Livermore.