Janet Leigh Ryder (1968-2020)

FARMINGTON - Janet Leigh Ryder, 52, of Farmington, passed away peacefully July 9, 2020 in her sleep at her home in Farmington. She was born May 8, 1968 in Farmington, the daughter of James and Nancy (Davis) Ryder. She graduated from Mt. Blue High School and worked for many years as a CNA until health issue caused her to retire. Janet enjoyed doing arts and crafts and watching her sons race stock cars on dirt tracks. She is survived by her two sons Ryan and Derek whom she loved very much, her parents, her sister Cheryl (Barry) McDonald, two nieces, Jennifer (Jake) Letendre, Lindsey (Yogi) Hiscock, great nieces Kenley, Lilian and Alyse. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved cat Destiny.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at the family plot at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com