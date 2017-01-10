Janice A. Hansen (1945-2017)

STRONG - Janice “Jan” Ann Lambert Hansen, 71, passed away on Jan. 7, 2017 from complications of a stroke.

She was the youngest child and only daughter of the late Laura Worthley Lambert and James Lambert, born in Strong, Maine on Nov. 10, 1945.

She had been living in central Maryland for the past 33 years but always considered Strong her home.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Nancy Lambert of Wells; her aunt Mont Lambert of Strong; her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Randall Mayrovitz of Columbia Maryland; her son Christopher Odom of Laurel, Maryland; her son and son-in-law Babatu Hansen and Joseph Perry of Long Beach, Calif.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well numerous well-loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family is planning for a memorial service in Strong, in mid-June. Details will be provided when available.