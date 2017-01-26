Janice Louise Rackliff (1938-2017)

FARMINGTON - Janice Louise Rackliff, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2017 at Sandy River Center.

She was born in Livermore Falls on Feb. 11, 1938, the daughter of the late Vinton and Helen (Clement) Farrington.

She graduated from Jay High School in the class of 1957. Following graduation, Janice worked at Norwalk Shoe in North Jay, at Bass Shoe in Wilton, and she retired from Forster Manufacturing in East Wilton.

Janice enjoyed watching TV games shows, listening to country music, and was an avid New England sports fan. Having been raised on a farm, Janice loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Belle, and all her other dogs and cats. She loved to go to the Maine fairs, camping, yard sale-ing, shopping, and attending family get-togethers. Most of all, she loved going out to eat with Mickey. Above all else, she was a good wife and friend to her family and everyone that knew her.

She is survived by; her beloved husband of 49 years, Elliot (Mickey) Rackliff of Jay; her brother, Alan Farrington and wife Penny of Jay; her sister in-laws, Mary Decker, Gwendolyn Day, and Dora Brown, all of Madison.

She was predeceased by her three brothers, Keith Farrington, Arnold Farrington, and Barry Farrington.

The family wishes to thank all of Janice’s doctors, nurses, caregivers, and anyone who made her feel better.

At Janice’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.