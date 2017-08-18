AVON - Janne Albertina Haines, 79, passed away on Aug. 16, 2017, at her home in Avon, with her family by her side.

She was born in Phillips, the daughter of John and Maude (Weymouth) Hagelin.

She graduated from high school in Chicopee, Mass, in the class of 1959.

On Aug. 13, 1994, Janne married Jerry L. Haines in New Sharon.

Over the years, she worked at J. L. Coombs Shoe Factory, was a business partner with her husband for J & J Excavation and H & H Gravel, and was a real estate agent for Village Realty. Janne served as first selectman of Avon for 13 years.

She was an avid fan and supporter of Lippitt Morgans, having horses her whole life – “Little Man” and “Huntly Hezekiah” were two of her favorites. She also always had poodles and enjoyed gardening, riding ATV’s, and reading. Janne was a member of the Narrow Gauge Riders ATV Club, The Lippitt Morgan Club, and The Morgan Horse Association. She was a past member of the Crystal Lake Riding Club, Pierpole Riding Club and Sandy River Riders.

Janne is survived by her husband, Jerry Haines of Avon.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Narrow Gauge Riders ATV Club, Attn: Operation Bright X-mas, PO Box J, Phillips, ME 04966. At Jannes’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.