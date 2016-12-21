Jarad W. Platt (1938-2016)
FARMINGTON - The world has grown a little bit dimmer since the death of Jarad W. Platt, 78, of Farmington on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. He died in the company of family, friends and his husband, Daniel Gazette, of 41 years was by his side.
Jarad was born on June 22, 1938, in Westerly, R.I., to William & Annie (Wilkinson) Platt. He grew up on a dairy farm delivering milk with his father and brothers. Jarad was a unique person. He was a very caring, loving and wonderful soul. He was a champion for the underdog and worked hard for equality. He possessed what many people here have experienced – a unique and uplifting sense of humor. The essence of Jarad will make the universe a better place.
He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
Jarad is survived by his husband, Daniel Gazette; his son, Craig Platt; siblings: Billie-Anne Wheeler, Wilkie Platt, Darlene Platt; his sister-in-law, Maxine (Platt) Belanger; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Linda Marcoux, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friends who have become family, the McFadden-Foy family and the “girls from DC” and their families.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jarad’s memory to your favorite charity. An open house Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Old South First Congregational Church, 227 Main St, Farmington, Maine.
Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com.
Our PRAYERS and condolences to Daniel and the family. Known Jared and Daniel for many years. Had many a coffee with both.
Dan and family,
So sorry for your loss. Jared had a love for life and the humor to accompany any situation. My heart goes out to you all...he spread his cheer from Maine to Russia.
Hugs and prayers, Pat
So sorry for your loss Dan. My thoughts are with you.
Jared and Dan introduced Franklin County to Russia through Diema's Dream. Their efforts to adopt a disabled Russian orphan, and introducing handcrafted Russian ornaments and decorations that so many people sought and treasured, and which supported an Orphanage for disabled Russian orphans, will be remembered for a long time. Thank you Jared for making the world a better place.
Dan, Craig and family,
Heard the sad news this morning but had to see it in print. You cannot imagine how hard this hits people who admired Jarad.
All the tributes in the obit above are true but are only the beginning. Jarad had the rare gift of living life on his own terms while inviting any of us who were willing to join in and share life with him. I am blessed to have been invited in and feel a bit smug that I was smart enough to accept his invitation.
Jarad was accepting of all, which is all the more admirable because acceptance by others was sometimes difficult for him to come by. His commitment to social peace and equality was unbounded, and he put his commitment into practice in his daily life. In so doing, he was a teacher by example of all who would learn.
Several times over the years, I have pulled up to a store or office and seen that "JARDAN" number plate and known that inside I would find Jarad and/or Dan and be able to renew a deep friendship that still hasn't lasted long enough.
I easily recall Danny (as we called you then) and Jarad's 20th anniversary. How did that morph so soon. into 41? I have always admired the way Dan and Jarad looked after each other. Role models in many ways.
I am a better person for having been Jarad's friend, not least of all during those years of the Friday night "men's group." Pass the talking stick. May God bless Jarad, and may God bless the family he has left behind.
Bob Neal
New Sharon
So sad to hear Dan, sending big hugs and positive prayers! I will never forget Jared!
My sincere condolences to Daniel and all of Jared's family. He will be missed by many!
so sorry to hear ...love and hugs to all!
Oh, Danny, my heart breaks for you. I will always remember Jared's wonderful sense of humor! I loved answering the phone when he called for you. The things you two must have shared in 41 years!
Please know how very much Mike and I are thinking of you. 💜
Sorry to hear of your loss, my sincere sympathy to the family.
I will love you forever, my dear, dear friend, and I have missed you so. Much love to Danny. Your wedding was one of the most love-filled, fun times in my life. Please know Kate and I love you and are sending you angels.
So sorry to hear of jareds passing. My prayers go out to his family. He was a great and loving person and will truly be missed by all who knew him. I got to know he and Dan thru my pat, we helped him at times with the Russian boy they wanted to adopt. He was an angle and sure has gotten his wings. He will be looking over all of us now. May peace be with his family and friends.
Thinking of you, Dan, and sending hugs and pleasant memories your way. Jared was truly unique and brought joy to so many of us. I know the good memories will soon flood in to make you laugh, cry and smile with pride for the love you shared.
I'll be thinking about you, Dan :(