Jarad W. Platt (1938-2016)

FARMINGTON - The world has grown a little bit dimmer since the death of Jarad W. Platt, 78, of Farmington on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. He died in the company of family, friends and his husband, Daniel Gazette, of 41 years was by his side.

Jarad was born on June 22, 1938, in Westerly, R.I., to William & Annie (Wilkinson) Platt. He grew up on a dairy farm delivering milk with his father and brothers. Jarad was a unique person. He was a very caring, loving and wonderful soul. He was a champion for the underdog and worked hard for equality. He possessed what many people here have experienced – a unique and uplifting sense of humor. The essence of Jarad will make the universe a better place.

He was loved by many and will be missed by many.

Jarad is survived by his husband, Daniel Gazette; his son, Craig Platt; siblings: Billie-Anne Wheeler, Wilkie Platt, Darlene Platt; his sister-in-law, Maxine (Platt) Belanger; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Linda Marcoux, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friends who have become family, the McFadden-Foy family and the “girls from DC” and their families.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jarad’s memory to your favorite charity. An open house Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Old South First Congregational Church, 227 Main St, Farmington, Maine.

Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com.