Jason Scott Flagg (1976-2017)

AVON - Jason Scott Flagg, 41, of Freeman Twp., died Sunday Aug. 20, 2017, in Avon as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born March 30, 1976, in Farmington, a son of Gregory Scott and Patricia Lorraine (Stevens) Flagg.

He was a 1994 graduate of Mt. Abram High School and earned his mechnical engineering degree from UMO in 1998. Jason was hired by International Paper Co. immediately upon graduating. He was employed for 15 years at Trico Mechanical of Pensacola, Florida. He traveled extensively throughout the country, leading mill shutdowns. He enjoyed his last weekend at the POHD festivities and spent his last afternoon at the truck pulls with some of his many friends, sharing many laughs.

Anyone who knows Jason well, knows that he loved the blue sky; so, when you look at the sky, know Jason is there with his diet cranberry juice to share in the laughter and the fun.

He will be remembered for so many things: burnouts on his bike; his contagious smile; his talent as a mechanic; his love for teaching Philip to tinker; his love of dirtbikes and snowmobiles filming with the gopro; his skill at hunting; his love of loud, fast boats, motorcycles, and man-made bombs and cannons ... just to name a few. Philip will always remember that Jason bought him his first field bomber! Though his travel conflicted with some meeting schedules, he was a proud member of the Farmington Elks Lodge.

He was predeceased by his parents, Greg and Patty Flagg, maternal grandparents, Norman and Doris Stevens; paternal grandparents, Burchard and Dorothy Flagg and uncle Rodney Flagg.

He leaves and is loved by what he called his favorite “kitties” Angela Pinkham and “Eddie” Philip Yeaton and his “furbabies” Franklin and Sissah Bean. He is also survived by siblings: Dora York and her husband, Flint of Freeman Twp.; Geoffrey Flagg and his wife, Andrea of Maineville, Ohio; nephews Steven Boyd, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Phillips; Alex and Aaron Flagg of Ohio; nieces: Stephanie Trenholm and her husband, David, of Dresden; Justine Boyd and companion Josh Neil of Industry; Great-niece: Remi-Lynn Boyd and great-nephews Forest Fischer and Gaten Boyd; maternal aunt Kathleen Lambert and her husband, Roger of Strong and Paternal Uncle Randy Flagg and his wife, Beryl of Freeman, and many cousins, and many cherished friends including: Troy, Joel, Joe, Del and Nan, Pete Pompeo and Guy Duckett.

His family invites you to share your condolences and tributes on his memorial wall, where a memorial video will be able to be viewed later this week at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, Wednesday evening, Aug. 23 from 6-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday morning, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. from the Strong United Methodist Church with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Remembrance gifts may given to either the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, Me. 04938 or to the Crazy Horse Memorial 12151 Ave. of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730.