Jean A. Bean (1934-2017)

SCARBOROUGH - Jean Annie (Amburg) Bean, 82 of South Portland and Farmington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1934, in Wilton, a daughter of Edward and Thelma (Williams) Amburg. She was married on Dec. 23, 1950 to Merwin D. Bean Jr., the love of her life for 60 years. Jean, a long-time resident of Farmington, but her heart was in Springhill, Florida, where she resided with her husband for many years.

She was the strongest most loving mother and grandmother of nine and will be greatly missed by her children: Debra Hoar and husband Dennis of Damascus, Maryland; Julie Shible and husband Steve of Farmington; Doug Bean and wife Susan of Londonderry, N.H.; Susan Brown and husband Bob of S. Portland; eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren; three siblings: Gladys Skokan of Connecticut, Sandra Long of Missouri, and Gary Amburg of Virginia, and many beloved family and friends.

She was predeceased by her folks; her husband Merwin of 61 years, her daughter Patricia Bean, and granddaughter Jamie Shible and two brothers, Lloyd Amburg and Stanley Amburg.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Private family committal services in the springtime at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given in her memory to The American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island No. 30, Topsham, ME 04086.