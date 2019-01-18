Jean A. (Rodrigue) Cloutier (1950-2019)

UNITY - Jean A. (Rodrigue) Cloutier, 68, passed away January 12, 2019 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by her family.

She was born July 16, 1950 in Waterville, the daughter of Florian and Theresa (Paquette) Rodrigue

She was employed for many years as a certified nurse’s aide providing resident care at Lakewood Manor Nursing Home in Waterville. She loved camping, fishing, going to camp, knitting, corcheting and spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her husband, John E. Cloutier of Unity; 2 sons, Richard Wentworth and wife Terry Lynn of Waterville, Tracy Wentworth and wife Angela of Clinton; daughter, Tina Bailey and husband Shen of Waterville; 3 step-children, Steve MacDonald and wife Gina of China, Jeremy Cloutier of Waterville, Jodi Kirby and husband Todd of Vassalboro; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marie Foster of Detroit, Michigan, Rose Perreault and husband Ron of Waterville; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jean’s memory to John Cloutier, 118 Jacy Place, Unity, ME 04988.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.