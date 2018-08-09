Jean C. Melvin (1926-2018)

AUGUSTA - Jean C. Melvin, 91, of Augusta, formerly Farmington, passed away peacefully at Maine General Rehab & Nursing at Glenn Ridge in Augusta on Sunday.

She was born Sept. 13, 1926 in Farmington the daughter of Thomas L. and Eva M. (Crosswell) Carter.

She attended Farmington schools and graduated from Farmington High in 1945. She worked for 37 years at New England Tel. Co., later known as Bell Atlantic, retiring in 1983. She was a former member of the Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church, the Gold Rule Phylathia Class of Farmington, the East Wilton Extension and the Telephone Workers Pioneers. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and flower gardening. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Melvin of Madison; a sister Avis Filler of Philadelphia, Penn.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.