Jean F. Doughty (1930-2018)

FARMINGTON - Our mother, Jean F. Doughty, finally realized her final wish, and joined her beloved husband Jim, passing in the evening of Oct. 5, 2018 at the age of 88, exactly six years to the day after Jim had passed, also at the age of 88 at the Pierce House in Farmington.

Jean Finley was born in Norridgewock on April 7, 1930, the only daughter of Raymond S. and Villa Keene Finley She was educated in Pittsfield and Skowhegan schools, graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1948. She furthered her education at Colby Junior College with an associate's degree in 1950.

She met the love of her life, James H. Doughty that same summer and they were married on December 30, 1950 and thus began a sixty-two year love affair. Jean was primarily a homemaker raising her four children: John, James, Jill and Jodi in Norridgewock, until the family moved to Carrabassett Valley in the autumn of 1971, where she assisted Jim in managing The Capricorn Lodge until 1978. During her stay at Sugarloaf, she became the first woman selectperson of the newly incorporated town of Carrabassett Valley and also served as secretary of the Sugarloaf Ski Club.

Everyone who knew her were aware that she moved very quickly; well into her seventies she still had to slow down when walking into the grocery store because the automatic doors did not open quickly enough to accommodate her pace. She segued her rapid pace into competitive race walking and again in her seventies, became the Maine State Champion racewalker in the Senior Games Master's Women's division. She also enjoyed quilting, playing bridge, and her daily game of backgammon with Jim and later Jodi.

She loved to watch her children's, then grandchildren's athletic events, rising early to cart Jill off to ski races, and often braving freezing temperatures to watch her grandchildren ski race. She also followed her daughter-in-law's field hockey team, went to many of the games with Jim, and attended every state championship game until he died. Her family was the most important aspect of her life and during these past few months, as she slid softly towards the ages, she became the most spirited when one of her five great grandchildren came to visit.

Jean was predeceased by her brothers, Peter and Donald Finley and survived by her brother Raymond K. Finley.

Jean will be sadly missed but joyfully remembered by her children; John Doughty and wife Paula of Farmington; Jim Doughty and wife Nellie of Concord, NH; Jill Doughty Gray and husband Stephen of Farmington; and Jodi Doughty Spiller and her partner Robert Frost of Wilton. She is also survived by her grandchildren: James L. Doughty, Justin Doughty and wife Helen, John Michael Doughty and wife Deanna, Tory Gray Fenton and husband Brian, Joel Timberlake and partner Jade Stevens, and Taylor Timberlake and partner Garret Benson. She is also survived by her step grandchildren Winston Nickerson and partner Laura Gould, Christian Nickerson and his wife Jess, and Dylan Nickerson. Also surviving are great grandchildren Emma and Bailey Benson, Sullivan Michael Doughty, Jack Patrick Fenton, and Rhett Hastings Doughty.

Jean's family wishes to thank all the staff who compassionately cared for her at the Pierce House, where she had resided for nearly two years.

A time of celebration, fellowship and refreshment will be hosted by her children on Oct. 13 from 3-5 p.m. at the Homestead Bakery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

