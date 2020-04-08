Jean Heald Allen (1931-2020)

NEW SHARON - Jean Heald Allen, 88, died Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a three-day stay.

She was born in Anson, on October 21, 1931, to Richard and Ada (Lynds) Heald. She was educated in Mercer and New Sharon schools, graduating at age 16 from New Sharon High School in 1948.

Jean married Roger C. Allen in New Sharon on September 13, 1950. They made their home in New Sharon. She worked at the Norridgewock Five and Dime and the New Sharon Corn Factory. Later, she was a bookkeeper for Allen’s Service Station for nearly 30 years.

Jean enjoyed many crafts and gardening. Jean loved the camp on North Pond in Mercer and enjoyed gathering her family there annually. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She was very active in the New Sharon Fire Department Auxiliary, serving as President of the organization when Roger was Chief. Jean had a special wit and wisdom. Above all else, she loved and was devoted to her family. Jean was a very unselfish and giving lady.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Debra (James) Cunningham of Kennebunk, and Laurie (Scott) Powell of Pacific Palisades, CA; and three grandchildren, Nathan (Anna) Cunningham of Kennebunk, David White of Tarzana, CA, Janna (Sara) Cunningham of Kennebunk. She adored her eight great grandchildren, Zander White and Dakota White of Tarzana, CA, Evan, Seth, Jacob and Harper Cunningham all of Kennebunk, Avery Swett and Noah Bove of Vermont. Also a dear sister, Anita (Clarence) Libby of Norridgewock; two sisters in-law, Vernie Heald of New Sharon and Dorothy (Robert) Bryant of Readfield; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, Roger in 1995; her parents, Richard and Ada Heald; two sisters, Ethelyn (Heald) Perkins and Leona (Heald) Cowett; and one brother, Lloyd Heald.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be made to North Pond Association, PO Box 44, Smithfield, ME 04978, or to New Sharon Fire Department, PO Box 7, New Sharon, ME 04955, or to a charity of your choice.

Interment will be in the spring at the New Sharon Village Cemetery. There can be no remembrance gathering at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held when possible and announced at a later date. Memories and comments may be shared at dailybulldog.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.