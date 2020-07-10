Jean I. Smith (1942-2020)

FARMINGTON - Jean I. Smith, 77, of Farmington passed peacefully at her son's home in Jay surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Hoosick Falls NY, Oct. 8, 1942 the daughter of Lawrence J. Church and Ruth (Lebarron) Potter. She was raised by her grandparents Leon and Anna Church.

She married Delmont A. Smith on Sept. 25, 1971 in Cheshire, Mass.

Jean was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and pets.

Surviving her are children, Greg (Millie) Bailey, Bonnie (Dave) McCluskey, Larry (Patty) Church, Chuck (Becky) Haskell, and her three sisters; Anna Church, Linda Pollard, and Colleen Stratton. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Patches. She is predeceased by her husband Delmont and a son Eugene Bailey. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for their help. A special thank you to her daughter in-law Becky and her nurse Susan.

A graveside memorial service will take place on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 1:00Pm at the Strong Village Cemetery in Strong. Covid-19 practices and guidelines will be observed and followed at this gathering of less than 50. The family and funeral home respectfully request that if a chair is needed please bring your own. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.