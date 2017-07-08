Jean Josephine (Langlands) Lemore (1937-2017)

AUGUSTA - Jean Josephine (Langlands) Lemore, 80, passed away July 2, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 5, 1937 in Wellingborough, England, the daughter of Robert and Ada Vera May (Clarke) Langlands.

She was employed for many years as a food service dietitian at The Willows Nursing Home. Jean was a member of the Clinton/Benton Grange and enjoyed playing bingo.

Jean is now in the loving arms of her loving and devoted husband William H. Lemore. She is survived by 2 sons, Gary William Lemore and wife Dawn of Clinton, and Bob Lemore and girlfriend Erin Walsh of Clinton; 3 daughter, Beverly McDonough and husband James of Winslow, Debbie Nielsen and husband Paul of Clinton, and Sandy Irving and boyfriend Andy Fortin of Clinton; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to MaineGeneral Medical and Oakgrove Nursing Facility for all their care and kindness.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Brown Memorial Methodist Church, 36 Church Street, Clinton, ME 04927

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jean’s memory to the Brown Memorial Methodist Church, PO Box 58, Clinton, ME 04927.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.