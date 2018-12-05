Jean M. Fortier (1924-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Jean M. Fortier, 94, passed away Monday, Dec, 3, 2018 at Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation in Waterville.

She was born Feb. 21, 1924 in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Olive E. (Elmer) McAuley.

She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1940 where she played on the State Champion Basketball Team and graduated from Thomas College in 1941. She worked for Keye’s Fiber Company, Central Maine Power Company, Thayer Hospital, and 49 years for Thomas Teague at his businesses. Jean was a member of the Fairfield United Methodist Church, also a member and past President of the Fairfield Women’s Club. She lived and dedicated her life to raising her four children.

Jean is survived by her three children, Richard J. Fortier and wife Margaret of Fairfield, Jane A. McQuillan and husband Billy of Embden, Steven A. Fortier and wife Lynn of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and two great great- grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Olive McAuley of Fairfield; sister, Anita and husband Nelson Ward of Winslow; brother Lloyd McAuley of Greenfield, Massachusetts; her daughter, Carol and husband Gordon Meisenheimer of Meridian, Idaho.

At her request there will be a private graveside service at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jean’s memory to the Fairfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 313, Fairfield, ME 04937.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.