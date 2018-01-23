Jean P. (Delaware) Houston (1933-2018)

WATERVILLE - Jean P. (Delaware) Houston, 84, passed away Jan. 19, 2018 at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 25, 1933 in Waterville, the daughter of Gilbert and Gertrude (St. Peter) Delaware.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School. She met Donald Houston, the love of her life, when he was attending Coburn Classical Institute. They got married on Nov. 11, 1951 in Waterville. She worked as a nurse’s aid then in Central Supply at Thayer Hospital for more than 30 years.

Jean and Don enjoyed camping and would bring their children, Brenda and Craig, and several of their nieces and nephews to Hermit Island Campground each summer. They also spent years on Belgrade Lakes at Barlett Campground with their daughter Ann and granddaughter Christie. Every Monday, Jean enjoyed playing cards with her cousin and best friend, Jeanne Belanger, along with many of her dear friends at the Musky Senior Center. Jean loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. She would take many road trips with her amazing group of friends to the coast of New England, Canada and New York City. Jean and her husband along with their close friends, Ralph and Brenda Bourassa, would travel each year to their favorite place in the Caribbean, St. Maarten. Jean also enjoyed watching her great grandchildren, Jordan, Colby, and Jonathan, play in numerous sporting events.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Brenda Houston of Oakland, and Ann Houston and wife Marion of Westbrook; granddaughter Christie Holt of Winslow and her son’s Jordan Holt and Colby Robertson; grandson, John Lessard of Oakland and his children Jonathan and Lily Wilkie; brother, Wayne Delaware of Winslow; cousin, Jeanne Belanger of Winslow; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Houston; son, Dr. Craig Houston; parents, Gilbert and Gertrude Delaware; two brothers, Gilbert “Dud” Delaware, and Richard Delaware; three sisters, Juliette “Honey” Manson, Melva Delaware, and June Delaware.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. There will be a spring burial at Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta. At her request, there will be no visiting hours.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the wonderful people at MaineGeneral Hospice for the love, compassion and support that they gave to Jean in her final months. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate in Jean's memory to MaineGeneral Hospice at 10 Water Street, Suite 307 Waterville, Maine 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.