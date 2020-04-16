Jean Pappajohn (1933-2020)

DANBURY, Conn. - Jean (Hosfelt) Pappajohn, 86, of Danbury, Connecticut, devoted wife of the late Augustus “Gus” Pappajohn, died peacefully with her boys by her side, at Regional Hospice Center in Danbury on Monday, March 2.

She was born in Spearfish, South Dakota, on December 12, 1933, daughter of the late John and Lola (Thomas) Hosfelt.

When Jean was a young girl, the family relocated to Farmington, where Jean was raised on a chicken farm. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1951 and became a registered nurse through Central Maine General Hospital.

Jean worked as a nurse for Danbury Hospital and earned her BS in Nursing from Western Connecticut State College. She married her beloved husband, Gus in 1960 and they spent 41 years together.

After the birth of her two sons, Jean’s career continued as a school nurse for Danbury Schools. She retired in 2003 from the City of Danbury Board of Education as the Coordinator of Health Services for the Danbury Public School System, after 33 years of service.

Jean will be sadly missed by her two sons, Augustus “Gus” Pappajohn II, and John Pappajohn; her stepson, Phil Pappajohn and his wife, Linda; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Gus, she was predeceased by her sister, Bernadine.

The Rite of Burial was held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Danbury on Friday, March 6, with Father Nikolas Karloutsos officiating. Burial followed in Wooster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.