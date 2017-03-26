Jeanette H. Demo (1923-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Jeanette H. Demo, 93, passed away March 24 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan. She was born June 7, 1923 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Howard Franklin and Ruth (Coleman) Hainer.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1941, then continued her education at Beal's Business School and graduated in 1943. On June 2, 1946, she married Raymond Demo at the Lincoln Methodist Church. She was employed by New England Ship Building Corporation in Portland as a bookkeeper from 1943 to 1945, a homemaker and mother from 1946 to 1960, secretary at the Federated Church from 1960 to 1965, Somerset Oil Company as a secretary from 1965 to 1974, Agway Oil Company from 1974 to 1985, and Savage Oil Company from 1985 to 1990, and then retired. Jeanette was the director of handbell ringers at the Federated Church, then joined the Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing on Cold Stream Pond, Sebago and Moosehead, fly-tying, snowmobiling, going to camp on Lake George, and bird hunting at Notch camp.

Jeanette is survived by her son, Mark Demo and wife Christine of Skowhegan; daughter-in-law, Karen Demo of Skowhegan; 3 grandsons, Rodney Demo and wife Elizabeth of Canaan, Christopher Demo and wife Alana of Bellbrook, Ohio, Chad Demo of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Sarah Carey and husband Eric of Canaan. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Demo; son, Lawrin Demo; brother, Bill Hainer; and sister, Shirley Gulesian.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeanette's memory to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 113 Dr. Mann Road, Skowhegan 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan 04976.