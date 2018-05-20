Jeanette M. (Perkins) Emery (1933-2018)

HARTLAND - Jeanette M. (Perkins) Emery 85 of Hartland went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Monday May 14, 2018 in Skowhegan.

Jeanette was born in Athens April 8, 1933 daughter of Vernon and Leora Perkins. She was the oldest of six children. Jeanette married Clyde Emery on March 22, 1952 and shared 66 years of marriage. Jeanette is survived by her husband Clyde Emery of Hartland. Daughter Claudia and

husband Larry Tewksbury of Embden, Michael and wife Hazel Emery of Hartland, Stephen Emery and fiancé Angela Schwark of Hartland. Five grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. Sister Patricia Ames and husband Stanley of Canaan.

Jeanette is predeased by Parents Vernon and Leora Perkins. Sisters Hilda, Carolyn and Leona and brother Glen.

Jeanette was a homemaker most of her life but also worked at Ames Dept. Store in Newport. Cooked for two local Nursing Home Facilities and Meals on Wheels in Skowhegan.She worked at Norwalk Shoe in Skowhegan, Dexter Shoe in Dexter and Northeast Shoe in Pittsfield.

Jeanette loved to travel with her husband Clyde and their motorhome travelling to Canada, Alaska, Arizona and Florida, and one of their favorite spots was Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Pemaquid Maine.

Jeanette and Clyde spent many happy times at their hunting camp tucked up in the woods behind their home, and many times at camp on Great Moose Lake in Hartland. She loved to dance to Big Band and Country Music and belonged to the Lord and Ladies Square Dance Club with Clyde where they spent many weekends dancing. She belongedto the Eastern Star in Hartland, Couples Club and Scott Webb Hospital Auxiliary and Volunteered for Hospice.

Jeanette loved her family deeply and her husband Clyde was the love of her life, and looked to him for her support and strength. Jeanette was a member of the Gracelinn Memorial United Methodist Church in

Hartland and attended Methodist Womens Group.

Jeanette also loved to play card games of 31, 63, and UNO, and baked a mean pot of beans.

A celebration of Life will be held on June 1st at 11am at the Gracelinn Methodist Church in Hartland with the Rev. Jim Boughman and Rev. Brenda Haskell officiating. There will be a gathering at the church following. No committal services at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Gracelinn Memorial United Methodist Church, 8 Seekins Street, Hartland, Maine 04943.

The Family would like to give their gratitude to the staff of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan and Beacon Hospice for their exceptional care.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Rd. Skowhegan.