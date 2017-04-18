Jeanne A. Bolduc (1933-2017)

WATERVILLE - Jeanne A. Bolduc, 83, passed away at Maine Medical Center, Portland on Friday, April 14, 2017 surrounded by family.

She was born in Fairfield Center on Sept. 9, 1933, a daughter of Emile F. Pellerin and Cecile (Fortin) Pellerin. She attended Mount Merici Academy and graduated from Lawrence High School.

Jeanne grew up in Fairfield Center and often spoke of happy childhood memories of her life on the family dairy farm and business, Pellerin’s Dairy. After marrying Gerard Bolduc of Waterville on July 5, 1954 they continued to live in that childhood Fairfield Center home until 2014.

Jeanne was a talented artist. One of her crafts were the beautiful cakes she made and decorated for every holiday and family birthday. Later she designed and decorated one-of-a-kind wedding cakes for Hillman’s Bakery where she was employed for several years.

Music could be heard daily throughout the house from morning until night with Jeanne’s beautiful voice singing along. For a few years she shared her talent on stage at the Opera House in Waterville. However, what defined her most was Jeanne’s role as parent and grandparent to all those who called her "Memere."

Her faith throughout her life was her guiding light that influenced all of her decisions.

She is survived by her daughters: Anne Marie Bolduc and her partner Scott Webber; Maria Bolduc and her partner David Giroux; her son Roger Bolduc and his partner Kristie Backus; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased five months ago by her husband of 63 years, Gerard Bolduc; her son Michael Bolduc and her sister Marlene Stenger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday April 24, 2017 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville, ME. Burial will follow in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with her family.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to: Mount Merici Academy, 152 Western Avenue, Waterville, ME 04901.