Jeanne E. (Berry) Henry (1953 – 2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Jeanne E. (Berry) Henry, 64, passed away July 13, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 1, 1953 in Plainfield, New Jersey, the daughter of George and Eleanor (Spellacy) Berry.

She was educated in the schools of New Jersey and graduated from Bridgewater Raritan High School East, New Jersey in 1971. On July 3, 1999, she married Raymond Henry in Canaan. She worked for many years at Johnny’s Selected Seeds as Assistant Manager Catalog Production and Editor until her retirement 2 years ago. She enjoyed her beloved garden, camping, vacationing in the Caribbean, watching Jeopardy (she even tried out to compete), spending time with family, friends, and her beloved cats, Cleo and Panda Bear.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Raymond Henry of Canaan; step son, Joseph Henry and wife Paige of Waterville; grandson, Brayden Henry of Waterville; 3 sisters, Carol-Ann Franssen and husband Edwin of New Jersey, Phyllis Reinhardt and husband Cordell of New Jersey, and Janet Berry of Unity, Maine.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at the Masonic Lodge, 21 Oak Pond Road, Canaan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.