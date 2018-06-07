Jeanne LeBaron Sawyer (1927-2018)

Jeanne LeBaron Sawyer, longtime resident of New Sharon, died peacefully on May 20, 2018 in New Jersey, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Brockton, Mass. in 1927, Jeanne joined the New Sharon community when her parents, Francis LeBaron and Alice Polley LeBaron, bought a farm there in 1939.

Jeanne attended the University of Maine for two years, and married Richard L. Sawyer, of New Sharon, in 1946, soon after he returned from service in Europe during World War II. They moved to New York State and raised three daughters, divorcing in 1972 but continuing to take joy in their growing family.

As a pioneering adult student, Jeanne became a member of the first class to graduate from Long Island’s Southampton College. Inspired by her enthusiasm for books (and for handing books to other people), she earned a master’s degree from Pratt Institute’s School of Library Science in New York City, and worked afterward for many years as a librarian in New York, New Hampshire, and Maine, serving as the director of the Farmington Public Library from 1981 to 1987.

After her retirement Jeanne served as a library trustee and volunteer in New Sharon, playing an instrumental role in the transition from the previous library on Route 2 to the present Jim Ditzler Memorial Library.

Meanwhile, as a volunteer story lady, she introduced many local children to the pleasures of picture books.

Love of nature and commitment to the environment led Jeanne to serve on New Sharon’s Planning Board, and to welcome others to enjoy the wildlife she protected on her farm. For years she maintained a weekly bird list to track the species she saw. Her family members’ handwriting on that log, including the scrawls of small children, reminded her of their visits.

Jeanne could talk for hours with anyone interested in religion or philosophy or the state of the world. She also had a wonderfully spontaneous sense of fun, gathering up her cronies for a day trip around the mountains, taking all her kites to the beach and enlisting total strangers to fly them, blowing bubbles, or giving her grandchildren rides in a wagon behind the lawn tractor. (People who knew her will think of countless other examples.)

Jeanne cherished music: singing with the Sawyer tribe from the beginning of her connection with them, playing the piano alone or for others to sing, becoming a devoted listener and supporter of classical music programming on the radio. She still hummed a clear, sweet alto with the hospice musician just a month before her death.

Weaving stronger connections among members of her parents’ generation as well as her own, Jeanne researched the genealogy of previous generations in several interlocking families, including LeBarons, Murdocks, Polleys, Jewells, and Sawyers. She also reached into the future: many members of younger generations, including nephews, nieces, her children’s friends, and her grandchildren, testify to the ways Jeanne offered them support and inspiration.

The joys of language, music, nature, philosophy and family all nourished Jeanne’s poems, which she wrote and then revised over many years. Individual poems had been printed on broadsides, read in a memorial service in New Zealand, and handed from person to person. In the last few years of her life, Jeanne chose a selection of her poems to be published as a book. Published by Heron Pond Press in 2017, Evolution: Poems across Seven Decades can be found locally in libraries and bookstores.

Jeanne will be deeply missed and gratefully remembered by three daughters—Polly Brown of New Sharon and Hopkinton, Mass.; Nancy Sawyer of Syracuse, NY; and Sara (Sal) Smith of Maplewood, NJ—and by their husbands and families, including eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren so far.

All her life, in her words and through her actions, Jeanne inspired those around her to be deeply true to themselves and also deeply generous to others. Her love will be alive in a memorial gathering in New Sharon on Sunday, July 22, with details still to be worked out.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Jim Ditzler Memorial Public Library, PO Box 61, New Sharon, Maine, 04955.