Jeanne Ramsey- Feb. 14, 2018
FARMINGTON - Memorial services for Jeanne Ramsey who died Feb. 14, 2018, will be held Saturday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. from the Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington. A full obituary may be found at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral care was provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.
One spunky lady. Very sorry to hear of her passing..You have your memories to help keep her with you.Wish I could of gotten to know her better.RIP Jeanne