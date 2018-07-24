Jeanne Ramsey- Feb. 14, 2018

FARMINGTON - Memorial services for Jeanne Ramsey who died Feb. 14, 2018, will be held Saturday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. from the Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington. A full obituary may be found at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral care was provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.