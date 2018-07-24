Franklin Countys First News

Jeanne Ramsey- Feb. 14, 2018

Posted by • July 24, 2018 •

Jeanne Ramsey

FARMINGTON - Memorial services for Jeanne Ramsey who died Feb. 14, 2018, will be held Saturday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. from the Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington. A full obituary may be found at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral care was provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Responses »

  1. Wendy Lovejoy
    July 24, 2018 • 12:08 pm

    One spunky lady. Very sorry to hear of her passing..You have your memories to help keep her with you.Wish I could of gotten to know her better.RIP Jeanne

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives