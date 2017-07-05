Jeffrey L. Morin (1962-2017)

EMBDEN - Jeffrey L. Morin, "Woodcutter," 55 of Embden, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 surrounded by his family and friends after a tough battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 16, 1962 in Skowhegan, the son of Lawrence Morin and Joann (Dunlap) Jones.

He graduated from Carrabec High School in 1980, and set forth on his journey in the woods. He was a true sportsman who loved to fish, hunt and ride all seasons of the year. Some of his happiest times were passed playing cribbage with the “boys” at hunting camp. His good nature and willingness to always lend a hand for odd jobs, made him a friend to many in which he found such fulfillment.

Jeff was known for his love and dedication in being a hard working woodsman for many successful years. His journey in the woods wasn’t always alone, but shared along-side a good friend, Lee Stadig. He will always be remembered as a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Una; 2 daughters, Heather Taylor and fiancé Chris Morris and a grandson, Kegan Taylor all from Anson; and Brittany Morin and boyfriend Roger Beane and grandfurs from Moscow; mother, Joann Jones from Solon; 2 sisters, Kathy Delong and husband Doug and kids from Virginia and Cindy Lawerence and husband Daryl and kids from Solon; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Lawerence E. Morin in 2001.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 11:00 am at his "pit," 75 Kennebec River Road, Embden. Friends and family are invited to gather and share memorable stories between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeff’s memory to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.