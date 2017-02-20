Jeffrey S. Mayo (1959-2017)

WELLINGTON - Jeffrey S. Mayo, 57, passed away on Feb. 11, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehab and Nursing Center in Madison.

He was born July 13, 1959 in Augusta, the son of Sheridan C. and Betty A. (Cowing) Mayo. He was educated in the schools of Windsor and Graduated in 1977 from Erskine Academy in South China.

He worked 36 years as a fiberglass Technician for Kenway Corporation in all aspects of the job. He was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Skowhegan and enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, trips to the ocean and playing horse shoes.

Jeffrey is survived by his fiancée, Tammy Pierce-Milano of Wellington; two daughters, Melissa S. Mayo of Palm Harbor of Florida, Lindsey M. Mayo of Palm Harbor, Florida; mother, Betty A. Cowing of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Christopher A. Mayo of Tuscon Az.; a sister Vicki L. Cram of Clinton; a brother in-law, Douglass R Cram of Clinton; grandson, Kolby M Searles of Palm Harbor, Florida; two granddaughters, Haylee L. Searls of Palm Harbor, Florida, Briana M. Sengsavang of Palm Harbor, Florida; step-mohter, Mae Mayo of Whitefield; five step-sisters; two step-brothers; two nephews, Daniel D Cram of Waterville and Derrick R. Cram of Winslow; two great nephews; one great niece.

He was predeceased by his father, Sheridan C. Mayo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeffrey’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.