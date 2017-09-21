Jennie Marie (Warren) Titus (1928-2017)

WINSLOW - Jennie Marie (Warren) Titus, 89, passed away Sept. 19, 2017 at Glenridge Living Community in Augusta.

She was born June 13, 1928 in Waterville, the daughter of Reginald and Jennie Marie (Bown) Warren.

She was educated in the Waterville Public Schools and graduated in 1946, then continued her education at Parson’s School of Design and graduated in 1949. On February 9, 1952, she married Roger S. Titus at the First Congregational Church in Waterville.

Jennie was a self-employed interior designer who, with husband Roger, owned and operated Titus Interior Decorators and Warren’s Orchard. She was a member of the Waterville Congregational Church and Women’s Fellowship all of her life. She also belonged to Eastern Star, Central Maine China Painters (past president), ZONTA International (past president), Heart of Maine Squares, and Central Maine Ballroom Dance Society. She enjoyed crafting, painting, furniture refinishing, cooking, reading, and dancing.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roger S. Titus of Winslow; son, Lauchlin W. Titus and wife Linda of Vassalboro; daughter, Elizabeth (Titus) Bridges and husband Arthur of Morrill; granddaughter, Morgan J. (Titus) Rau and husband Tory of Vassalboro; grandson, Jeremiah O. Titus; great grandchildren, Sovie G. Rau, Noah L. Rau, Finn T. Rau, Evelyn M. Titus; and granddaughter-in-law, Jayme S. Titus.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Congregational UCC Church, Eustis Parkway, Waterville, ME 04901 with Mark Wilson officiating.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.