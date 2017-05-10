Jennie Mayola Lewis (1920-2017)

FARMINGTON – Jennie Mayola Lewis, 97, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at the Sandy River Center on Sunday, May 7.

She was born in Solon, Feb. 26, 1920, a daughter of Harry and Clara McQuilkin French and attended schools in Solon and Athens. She worked as a housekeeper and caregiver for many years and cared for her mother for several years before her mother’s death in 1979. She loved reading, flowers, and keeping up with her family, especially the children.

She is survived by her daughters, Lomond Cooley and Rose Reynolds; 5 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; She was predeceased by her siblings, Ethel Bryant, Clayton French, Carlton French, and Florence Cook.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Sandy River Center for their kindness and excellent care that she received during her stay there.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at wilesrc.com.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Evergreeen Cemetery in Solon. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.