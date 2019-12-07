Jennifer Lynn Waite (1972-2019)

LEWISTON - Jennifer Lynn Waite, 47, of Lewiston died Nov.28, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center from complications with diabetes. Jen was predeceased by her parents, Thelma and Clinton Waite of Leeds. When Jen was born, Oct. 24, 1972, the nurses couldn’t believe how excited her father was since he already had six children. Jennifer became an aunt at the age of two and loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews. Jennifer loved children, animals, trapping, being manager of the Leavitt football team, and lighting candles on Church Hill Road for the Candlelight Service. She graduated from Leavitt Area High School in 1991. She worked for Hannaford and delivered newspapers for the Lewiston Sun Journal. Jennifer lived with her companion, Kenneth Drum, for the past 15 years. She is survived by her sisters, Valerie Enos of Freeport, and companion John Hale, Annette Jackson of Dublin, CA and husband Samuel, Jo Brackett of Leeds and husband, David. Brothers; Michael Enos of Orrington, and wife Janice, Gregory Waite of Dallas, TX and husband John Arney, Stanley Waite of Turner and wife Heather. Jennifer is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as three aunts; Merilyn Shaw of Turner, Barbara Angell, and Lois Lefebvre of Leeds.