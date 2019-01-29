Jennifer M. Gordon (1980-2019)

BELGRADE - Jennifer M. Gordon, 38, of Belgrade died on Thursday, Jan. 24 at Maine General Hospital after a hard fought battle with angiosarcoma.

She was born June 17, 1980 in Skowhegan, Maine to William Gordon and Nancy Normand Gordon. She was educated in Farmington schools, graduating from Mount Blue High School in 1998. She graduated from the University of Maine in Augusta with an associate’s degree in fine arts in 2000. Her life long passion for photography brought Jen and her family great joy.

Jen began her work career at Trademark Credit Union as a receptionist, and was later promoted to executive assistant. She continued to work part-time throughout her cancer treatments. Jen’s family would like to thank her work family at Trademark for their kindness and support.

Jen was predeceased by her grandparents, Pete and Barbara Gordon of Farmington and Charles Normand of Lewiston.

Jen is survived by her longtime significant other, Jason Bradford of Belgrade, and their dog Copper. She is also survived by her mother, Nancy Gordon of New Sharon; her father, Bill Gordon of Farmington; her brother and sister-in-law, Josh and Lisa Gordon and their son Finley of Rockland; her half-brother Lance House and his daughters Victoria and Natalie of Minooka, IL; and her grandmother Bertha Normand of Lewiston. Also loved by Jen is Jason’s family: his parents, George and Donna Bradford of New Sharon, and his sister and brother-in-law, Anne Marie and Edmond Sinnott of Marshfield, Mass. Jen leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with Jen's private nature, there will be no service. If you wish to honor her memory, donations may be made to your local branch of the ASPCA or to your local cancer center.