Jerald ‘Jerry’ D. Cerra (1948-2020)

WILTON - Jerald "Jerry" D. Cerra, 71 of Wilton, Maine died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14 of natural causes.

He was born in Stockton, California on Oct. 6, 1948, the only child of Donald and Jacqueline Cerra.

At the age of 6 he and his parents moved to Anchorage, Alaska before it had even become a state. Jerry and his parents were living in a cabin in Anchorage, Alaska during the 1964 Good Friday earthquake. He graduated from West Anchorage high school in 1966. October 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served for 7 years. He was happiest during the years he spent at sea.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to Alaska where he worked for the National Weather Service residing in Bethel, Nome,and then Fairbanks, as an electronic technician. Next he worked as an airway transportation system specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration in Fairbanks retiring in 2004.

On Dec. 6, 1993 he married his wife, Irene Howe. He thoroughly enjoyed their time spent fishing and boating on the beautiful waters of Prince William Sound. In 2004 he purchased his retirement boat in Bellingham, Washington and he and his wife took an adventure of a lifetime and motored it up the inside passage from Bellingham to Valdez, Alaska. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and Trike.

In October of 2012 he moved from his beloved Alaska to their retirement home in Sequim, Washington with the family cat, Needles. His wife joined him after retiring a few months later. In March of 2018, the family moved to Wilton, Maine to be closer to Irene's family.

Jerry enjoyed traveling, trips included Hawaii, Las Vegas, Reno, Mexico, Aruba, and Puerto Rico. He also liked playing slots, darts, camping, and snowmobiling. He was a former member of the American Legion and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was known for his dry wit and for being very meticulous.

He is survived and missed by his wife Irene of Wilton, his father in-law Edwin Howe of Bryant Pond, brother and sister in-law Wayne and Marilyn Howe of Bryant Pond, nephew Christopher Howe and his fiance, Tonia of Auburn, niece Bethany Emerson, her husband Fred and children Laurel and Grant of Gorham, and nephew Jared Howe of Bethel, and their two special kitties Shadow and Mittens.

He was predeceased by his parents and his mother in-law Elouise Howe.

Jerry requested no services, but please enjoy a favorite beverage in his memory. If desired, donations can be made to your favorite animal rescue group. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center-Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.