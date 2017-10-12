Jeremiah Adrian Joseph LeClair (1984-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Jeremiah Adrian Joseph LeClair, 33, beloved son of Arthur J. and Ann M. (LeClair) Pelletier, born July 28, 1984, passed into eternal peace under God's care, unexpectedly of natural causes, on Oct. 6, 2017 at his home in Skowhegan.

A graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, class of 2003, Jeremiah played football, basketball and participated in track and field. He worked for the last ten years for Knowles Industrial, as a journeyman and foreman. He also drove the company van and faithfully transported his crew to work-sites daily.

He loved fishing, hiking, camping and spending time with family and friends. He spent many happy childhood days swimming in his grandparent’s pond, fishing, catching frogs and playing with his many cousins. The LeClair family home was another place Jeremiah spent many countless childhood days with his many cousins.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Arthur and Ann, and many beloved family members who were part of his life; Aunt Annette, Rita, Theresa, Jean, Ruth, Uncle Arnold, Norman, Bob, Paul, Adrian, Great Uncle Walter, Basil and James, Great Aunt Mae and Vella, cousins, Hilary, Katie, Nathan, Taylor, Riley, Angela and her children, Nicky, Hailey; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; two special boys that he loved and cared for, CJ, Logan and their mother Brandy. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Arthur and Marie Pelletier and maternal grandparents Adrian and Jeanette LeClair.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, 273 Water Street, Skowhegan, Maine. All those that knew Jeremiah are welcome and a Pot Luck will held immediately following the service.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Salvation Army,

Attn: Jeremiah LeClair Memorial, PO Box 109, Augusta ME 04332.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.