Jeremiah David Peck (1979-2017)

JACKMAN - Jeremiah David Peck, 38, passed away September 22, 2017 at Somerset Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bingham. He was born February 19, 1979 in Skowhegan, the son of Bruce W. Morris, Sr. and Sharon J. Peck.

He graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1997 and was previously employed at the office of Border Patrol, Moose River Lumber Company, and producing maple syrup. He enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, biking, and being with family and friends.

Jeremiah is survived by his father, Bruce W. Morris of Bingham; mother, Sharon J. Peck and significant other Ronald Sevigny of Jackman; brother, Bryant W. Peck of Jackman; half- brother, Bruce Morris of Bingham; 2 aunts, Carolyne Surma of Solon, Eve T. Morin of Jackman; 3 uncles, Enie Lumbert of Solon, Gordon James Peck of Solon, and Henry J. Morin of Jackman; 8 cousins, Shawn Surma of North Anson, Cora Lumbert of Solon, Alicia Lumbert of Solon, Timothy Lumbert of Skowhegan, Glenn Lumbert of Solon, Shjeila Morin of Jackman, Lisia Morin of Jackman, Christina French of Jackman; many other nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jeremiah’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.