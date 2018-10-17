Jerice ‘Jerie’ Anne Morgan (1929-2018)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jerice “Jerie” Anne Morgan went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at her home in Rochester, Minn., with her three children by her side.

Born to Esmond and Madelyn Richardson in Monson, Maine, on Sept. 20, 1929, Jerie graduated from Monson High School in 1947.

She went on to pursue a nursing degree and graduated from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 as a registered nurse.

On June 15, 1952 Jerie married the love of her life, Charles M Morgan. Together they raised their three children, David, Cherie, and Rick at their home in Wilton. After retiring, Jerie and Charles enjoyed boating along the east coast and spending time at their ranch in Texas where they raised quarter horses. In the mid-90’s, Jerie and Charles moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina where she enjoyed spending time with her three children and eight grandchildren, whom she often affectionately referred to as her “Rowdy Bunch”.

Jerie’s warm loving personality was the “glue” that held her family together and she will be deeply missed. Jerie had a gift for building relationships and she enjoyed meeting new people wherever she went. Throughout her life she was active in her church, volunteered at the local hospital, enjoyed gardening, and was a member of various women’s clubs.

Jerie is survived by her children, David Morgan, Cheryl Morgan Grimm and her husband Chuck, and Rick Morgan and his wife Blake; her grandchildren, Brooke Pinkham, Charlie Morgan, Laura Morgan, Melissa Grimm Samuels, Catherine Grimm Lauper, Christopher Grimm, Taylor Morgan, Thomas Morgan, and great-grandchildren, Olivia Samuels, Hudson Samuels, and Avery Bilodeau.

Jerie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Charles.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Homestead in Rochester, Minnesota at 1900 Ballington Boulevard NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. from the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Main Street, Wilton followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Following interment, a luncheon will be held at Calzolaio Pasta Company, Main Street, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mayo Clinic Hospice, philanthropy.mayoclinic.org or the American Heart Association, donatenow.heart.org.

Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.