Jerome “Frenchie” Guevremont (1940-2018)

RANGELEY - Jerome “Frenchie” Guevremont, 77, passed away on the evening of July 12, 2018, with his loving family by his side.

Frenchie was born on Nov. 10, 1940 in Brockton, Mass. He grew up and was educated in Norton, Mass., graduating from high school there in 1959. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Naval Air Base in Memphis, Tennessee, attending the school of Aerial Structural Mechanics. Once he graduated, he traveled the globe extensively and was assigned to Brunswick Naval Air Station and ended his enlistment in Rangeley at the Navy Survival S.E.R.E. School at Redington. He settled in Rangeley and became the first supervisor of Rangeley’s new wastewater treatment facility and was the superintendent there until he retired in 2014. During his employment with the town, he was an invaluable asset serving in various positions and served several stints as the town manager.

Frenchie enjoyed working with the youth of Rangeley and coached little league baseball and boys high school basketball. He had many hobbies including; reading, weather reporting to local news and WRGY, bird watching, and caring for his Maine Coon Cats, rock collecting, hunting with his grandson, and he cherished playing store and school with his grand and great granddaughters. Frenchie’s grandchildren will forever cherish the country drives and cruises, and the countless lifelong lessons including one he frequently told, “never put off until tomorrow what can be put off until the day after tomorrow.” He was a man of unwavering faith, kindness and generosity, whose sense of humor and top tier pranks will be remembered always by his family, dear friends and his special buddy Jim Stone.

Frenchie is survived by; his sister, Jane Farquhar of Norton, MA; his daughter, Linda Fraser Piselli and husband Joe; and granddaughter Allison, all of Augusta; his daughter, Amber Haley and husband Kenny; grandson Kash, wife Laura and their daughters, Sage, Jacksyn and Quincy; granddaughter, Beth Haley Smith, husband Chip and their daughters, Ellah and Emmelyn, all of Rangeley. He was predeceased by; his wife of 50 years Eleanor; his parents, a brother and a sister; his son in-law John Fraser; and granddaughter Andrea.

Frenchie’s family would like to thank all of his caregivers for the comfort and care they gave him during his illness and thanks also to his friends who stopped by to chat and reminisce with him.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to the Rangeley Free Baptist Church, PO Box 197, Rangeley, ME 04970 or the Rangeley Townhouse Meal Site, 14 School St., Rangeley, ME 04970.

A combined graveside service for Frenchie and Eleanor will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.