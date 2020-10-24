Jerry Burton Reid II (1971-2020)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Jerry Burton Reid II, 49, of Salem Township, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 in Wilton.

He was born on June 14, 1971 in Farmington, son of Jerry and Mary Ann (Thorndike) Reid.

He was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1989. Jerry was employed at New Balance. He was a member of the Salem Outlaws. He enjoyed the outdoors and being one with nature going camping, hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and on mud runs.

Jerry is survived by his four sisters, Cindy Reid (John Wilbur) of Farmington, Tammy Diamond Burtt (Dean Burtt) of Oakland, Lori James (Randy Hall) of Dixfield, Marilyn Beedy (Gary Beedy) of Salem Township; two daughters, Senna Reid of Madison and Celeste Reid of Phillips; niece, Chelsie; nephews, Nathan, Jason, Dustin, Dylan and Joshua.

Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, 113 Church St., Farmington, Me 04938

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.