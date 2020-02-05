Jerry ‘JR’ William Reynolds (1951-2020)

PHILLIPS - Jerry “JR” William Reynolds, 68, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020.

He was born on June 20, 1951, in Machias, the son of Bruce and Virginia (Look) Reynolds.

Jerry attended school in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in the class of 1969. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.

On Aug. 22, 1992, Jerry married Julie Pinkham in Phillips. Jerry worked various jobs in his early years, then for 28 years worked at IP/Verso in Jay. After retiring, he enjoyed sitting on his porch, talking and waving to people going by; going for his daily rides; and taking mini vacations to Belfast. Jerry loved spending time with family. He had a smile that will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Julie Reynolds of Phillips; son, Jason Reynolds and wife Kelly of Vienna; stepson, Shane Hemingway of Strong; daughters, Christina Carter and husband Jeremy of Winthrop, Sarah Merrow of Sidney, Sherie Knowlan and husband Troy of Winthrop; brothers, Tim Reynolds of Machias, Daniel Reynolds and wife Lynn of Oxford; sister, Toni Stauffer and husband Larry of Cutler; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Dennison.

A very special thank you to the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. They were "amazing."

At Jerry's request, there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St., Phillips, ME 04966.