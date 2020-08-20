Jerry Paul Simpson (1946-2020)

FARMINGTON - Jerry Paul Simpson, 73, of Farmington, passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020, at home on the farm he loved. He was born on November 9, 1946, in Farmington, the son of Fred and Lillian Simpson. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1965 and from Maine Maritime Academy with a degree in Nautical Science. He was a merchant marine employed by Gulf Oil then came back to Maine and worked as an engineer for the telephone company, never having taken a sick day in all of his 30+ years with the company.

Jerry was an intelligent, kind, humble, happy man with a well-deserved loving family and friends. After retirement from the phone company, he was still to bed early and up with the sun to work on his farm harvesting wood, taking meticulous care of his farm machinery and tending to his beloved orchard. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman whose particular passion was his hunting camp in Emden with family and friends.

Jerry truly loved his Farmington community and was a member of the Farmington Elks, a supporter of the American Legion, a member of the West Farmington Fire Department and a selectman.

Jerry and his wife Jeanne were a team and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jeanne; two daughters: Jodi Hollingsworth and husband Chris of Farmington, and Jan Rackliff and husband Clint of Farmington; seven grandchildren: Tucker, Taylor, Cooper, and Casey Hollingsworth and Reese, Ivey, and Kelty Rackliff. three sisters: Jane Campbell and husband Hugh of Elkton Maryland, Peggy Hamilton and husband Tom of Cornville, Barbara Simpson and husband Bernell Bouchard of East Vassalboro; one brother, Mark Simpson and wife Lauren of Farmington; one brother-in-law, Peter Bell of Waterford; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Fred and Lillian, brothers Ted and Larry, and sister Ann.

A private memorial service will be held for the family with a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.