Jill Marie Gage (Gordon) (1964-2018)

NEW SHARON - Jill Marie Gage (Gordon) 53, died peacefully in her home on April 6, 2018 in New Sharon from complications following Pancreatic Cancer.

Jill is survived by her husband Donald Gage of New Sharon; her daughter and son-in-law Stacie and Chad Foster of New Sharon and their children Haisen and Kendall; her daughter Danette Burk of Livermore Falls and her son Landon Burk; step-daughter and son-in-law Kendra and Andy Pratt of Strong and their children Alden, Avery, and Korrie; step-daughter and son-in-law Karin and David Love of Strong and their children Summer and Skylar; and her mother Shirley Barker of Livermore Falls. She is preceded in death by her father Ronnie Gordon.

Jill was born on Sept. 10, 1964 in Lewiston, ME to her parents Shirley Barker and Ronnie Gordon. She is survived by her sister Kim Gordon of Livermore and brothers: Mark and Nancy Gordon of Dixfield; Rodney and Billi of Byron, Ga.; and Randy and Vicky Gordon of Liberty Township, Ohio. Jill graduated from Mt. Abram High School in Phillips in the class of 1982. Jill spent her young adult years working a dairy farm with her beloved husband Donald and raising her daughters Stacie and Dannette.

Some of Jill and Donald’s most cherished memories are of times spent together on the tractor working the land, haying the fields, and on the farm raising dairy cattle and horses. Jill later attended Beauty School in Augusta, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 2006, and became licensed as a Cosmetologist. Jill ran her own salon from her home in New Sharon and was known for her annual, extravagantly-themed customer appreciation parties held in late summer.

Shortly after opening her salon, Jill was blessed with eight grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time cooking for loved ones, camping, and spending free time with family and friends at “the garage” and The Roost. Jill and her daughter Stacie shared a strong passion for animals, and raised top-quality imported German Shepherds and French Bulldogs.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Roost (187 Main St. Farmington, ME 04938) with refreshments and social hour to follow. There will also be a benefit supper on Sunday, April 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tracy’s Country Kitchen on Rt. 2 in New Sharon, hosted by Sara Bates Couture. Flowers and Donations can be forwarded to Jill’s dearest friend Jessica Durrell at 119 Bailey Hill Rd. New Sharon, ME 04955, her contact number is 207-491-0878. There will be a celebration held in honor of Jill on Sept. 15, 2018 at her home in New Sharon with more details to follow.

A special thank you to The Roost for hosting the Celebration of Life, to Tracy’s Country Kitchen for hosting the benefit supper, and to Sara Bates Couture for organizing the benefit supper.