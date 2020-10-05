Jo Ann Hathaway (1941-2020)

Jo Ann Hathaway, 79, regained her sight and saw the face of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on October 1, 2020, after a sudden passing at home.

Jo Ann was born on September 6, 1941, to Charles and Lucille Valerio, in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from The Convent School in Syracuse and attended Syracuse University before moving to Baltimore, MD, and working as a medical transcriptionist at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

She married Duane Hathaway on September 6, 1971, and made her home in Wilton, ME, for eighteen years until moving to Iron Mountain, MI, in 1989, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Jo Ann loved discussing current events and talking on the phone to her friends and family, eating good food (including Cheerios and cherries), visiting family, watching the Green Bay Packers and the Young and the Restless, and shopping on QVC and at WalMart.

Jo Ann is survived by her children Terry (Danny) Macomber of Jay, ME; Greg (Alchel) Hathaway of Everett, WA; Bonnie (Tom) Finnerty of Pulaski, NY; Jason (Sam) Hathaway of Pearland, TX; and Jaime Hathaway of Iron Mountain, MI; a former daughter-in-law, Christina Reich of St. Charles, MO; sixteen grandchildren; her brother, Charles (Donna) Valerio of Simpsonville, SC; many nieces and nephews; a large family of cousins, all of whom she loved very much; a dear friend, Cecile Hathaway of Wilton, ME, and numerous other friends. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kathleen Baldus, and her husband.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Community Bible Chapel in Norway, MI, with a grave side interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, ME, to take place in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Ligonier Ministries Radio Broadcast (https://www.ligonier.org/donate) or The Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/donate).