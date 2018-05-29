Franklin Countys First News

Jo Ann Morgan (1946-2018)

Posted by • May 29, 2018 •

Jo Ann Morgan

STRONG - Jo Ann Morgan, 72, died peacefully at her home on May 24, 2018, with her daughter and her best friend Patty by her side.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1946, in Island Falls, the daughter of Albert and Glenys (Hatt) Pond.

She graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1964. On September 25, 1965, Jo married David Morgan in Strong. Jo enjoyed crafting, gardening, spending time with her granddaughters, and playing with the dog.

Jo is survived by her son, Shane Morgan of Saco and grandson Nicholas Morgan-Nutter; her daughter, Laura Haley and husband Kash and granddaughters Sage Pond Haley, Jacksyn Beth Haley, and Quincy Simms Haley of Rangeley; her favorite niece, Stacy Carignan and husband Steve and their sons Nathan and Daniel of Waterloo, IA; her nephews, Tony Nichols and wife Jessica and their daughter Natasha of Strong; Russ and Blaine Morgan of Virginia.

She was predeceased by her husband, David Morgan; and her sister, Laura Phillips.

Donations in Jo’s memory may be made to the Community Table, PO Box 93, Strong, ME 04983.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10 am, at the Forster Memorial Building, 14 South Main St., in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

10 Responses »

  1. 8ecky
    May 29, 2018 • 10:49 am

    Miss you cuz...hope you know how special you were.

  2. Cheryl McCleery
    May 29, 2018 • 11:27 am

    A lovely lady gone; she will be missed by family, friends and the community.

  3. Mike M
    May 29, 2018 • 11:32 am

    So very sorry to hear this.Fond memories.My condolences to the family.

  4. Pat
    May 29, 2018 • 12:03 pm

    A wonderful woman, with a big heart, who will be missed by many.

  5. Trisha jo
    May 29, 2018 • 12:11 pm

    I will miss you tons Jo, but I have something special! I have your name! I love you! Give morgie a hug from me!

  6. Sandy Yeaton
    May 29, 2018 • 1:01 pm

    Always looking out and caring for others. A very kind soul and heart!
    Spread those wings out full and fly high Jo! Love ya! XOXO

  7. Rosie Bates
    May 29, 2018 • 1:03 pm

    Jo was a caring lady. I had lots of fun with her during our years working together at Strong Nursing Home. My best memories are of weekend outings and the Disney trip that we took residents on.

  8. Samantha
    May 29, 2018 • 1:25 pm

    Wow! Such a sweet woman gained to gain her wings! Jo Ann I am so blessed I got to meet such an amazing kind hearted woman like yourself! I will definitely miss that smiling face and the huge hug I always got treated by when we would cross paths! Rest easy Jo! 💕

  9. Christine
    May 29, 2018 • 1:46 pm

    You will be greatly missed, Jo. My thought and prayers those who loved her.
    Strong is missing one of the best.

  10. AnnLogan-Dunne
    May 29, 2018 • 1:48 pm

    So sorry to hear she lost her battle. She will be missed.

