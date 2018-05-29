Jo Ann Morgan (1946-2018)
STRONG - Jo Ann Morgan, 72, died peacefully at her home on May 24, 2018, with her daughter and her best friend Patty by her side.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1946, in Island Falls, the daughter of Albert and Glenys (Hatt) Pond.
She graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1964. On September 25, 1965, Jo married David Morgan in Strong. Jo enjoyed crafting, gardening, spending time with her granddaughters, and playing with the dog.
Jo is survived by her son, Shane Morgan of Saco and grandson Nicholas Morgan-Nutter; her daughter, Laura Haley and husband Kash and granddaughters Sage Pond Haley, Jacksyn Beth Haley, and Quincy Simms Haley of Rangeley; her favorite niece, Stacy Carignan and husband Steve and their sons Nathan and Daniel of Waterloo, IA; her nephews, Tony Nichols and wife Jessica and their daughter Natasha of Strong; Russ and Blaine Morgan of Virginia.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Morgan; and her sister, Laura Phillips.
Donations in Jo’s memory may be made to the Community Table, PO Box 93, Strong, ME 04983.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10 am, at the Forster Memorial Building, 14 South Main St., in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.
Miss you cuz...hope you know how special you were.
A lovely lady gone; she will be missed by family, friends and the community.
So very sorry to hear this.Fond memories.My condolences to the family.
A wonderful woman, with a big heart, who will be missed by many.
I will miss you tons Jo, but I have something special! I have your name! I love you! Give morgie a hug from me!
Always looking out and caring for others. A very kind soul and heart!
Spread those wings out full and fly high Jo! Love ya! XOXO
Jo was a caring lady. I had lots of fun with her during our years working together at Strong Nursing Home. My best memories are of weekend outings and the Disney trip that we took residents on.
Wow! Such a sweet woman gained to gain her wings! Jo Ann I am so blessed I got to meet such an amazing kind hearted woman like yourself! I will definitely miss that smiling face and the huge hug I always got treated by when we would cross paths! Rest easy Jo! 💕
You will be greatly missed, Jo. My thought and prayers those who loved her.
Strong is missing one of the best.
So sorry to hear she lost her battle. She will be missed.