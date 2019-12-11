Jo E. Hoke (Sonier) (1954-2019)

LEWISTON – Jo E. Hoke (Sonier), 65, of Jay, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 17, 1954, in Farmington, daughter of John and Ruth (Davis) Sonier. She was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School and attended the University of Maine, Farmington. For many years, she was an Administrative Assistant for McAllister Accounting in Jay and before that worked at ICT, Barclays, and G.H. Bass.

One of Jo’s favorite hobbies was reading. She was very involved in Book Club Groups at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library. She adored the Harry Potter books, mystery, horror novels and reading True Crime stories. Jo really loved going on whale watching excursions and the theatre. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in her garden and always spent time feeding and watching birds. She loved the show Downton Abbey and watching horror movies with her sister, Peggy. Jo loved listening to music, especially folk music and the soundtracks to Broadway Musicals.

Jo will be missed by many in the local community and remembered for her cooking skills and great love of animals; particularly, her orange tiger cats Marley and Hannah. Jo was a quiet, gentle soul but her competitive side came out playing board games, particularly Scrabble. Besides her sharp wit and strong intellect Jo will always be remembered first and foremost for taking care of the needs of others before herself.

Jo is loved and missed by her children: Jared and Tamara Hoke, her sister, Peggy Souther; grandchildren Ahren Leblanc, Alaric and Rylen Hoke, daughters-in-law, Jayne Costa and Kayla Hoke, her nephew, John Souther and his family, wife Jennifer and children, Ian and Ava Souther and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Ruth and John Sonier.

Jo’s family will be forever grateful for the care that she received at St. Mary’s Medical Center, particularly The Emergency Room, ICU and d’Youville Pavilion teams and also her Radiation Dept. caregivers at Central Maine Medical Center and awesome EMT’s with United Ambulance Service. We are grateful for all of “her girls” (and guys) whose love and compassion made her remaining days much more meaningful. So many of Jo’s caregivers truly treated us all like we were their “family” and cared for Jo as they would care for their own mothers.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life Service on Sat. morning Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay. A comfort reception will follow at the Center. In keeping with Jo’s love of all of God’s creatures, great and small, it is her wish that you consider a remembrance gift to the animal welfare organization of your choice.

Private family graveside services will be held in the springtime at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn. Her family invites you to share a memory or kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where a video tribute will be shared later in the week.