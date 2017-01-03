Joan B. Davis (1943-2017)

NEW SHARON - Joan B. Davis, 73, of New Sharon passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in New Sharon.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1943 in Stephentown, N.Y., the daughter of Charles and Viola Liebanow. She attended schools in New York and Massachusetts. She worked as an R.N.

Joan was married to Eugene F. Davis, who passed away in 2003. Together they moved to Maine 1977 and raised their family. She and Eugene also raised wolves for many years. She loved family, especially her kids, grand kids, and many friends. Joan enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Joan is survived by her five daughters: Wanda Adams and her husband Jeff of New Sharon, Katherine Berry of New Sharon, Nancy Fuller of New Mexico, Paula Davis of Waterville, and Marguerite Davis and her partner Brian Brewer of New Sharon; her son Walter D. Fuller Jr. of New Sharon; stepsons Charlie Davis and wife Karen of New York, and Philip Davis of Massachusetts; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers: Charles A. Liebanow of Massachusetts, and Keith W. Liebanow of New York.

She was predeceased by her husband Eugene, two stepsons Thomas Davis and Eugene F. Davis Jr., and a nephew Marty Liebanow.

At this time there will be no services. Cremation arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com.