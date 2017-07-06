JoAn B. Lance (1935-2017)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - JoAn Beverly Foss, Benton, Lance of Wilson Hill, Chireno, TX age 82 died July 4, 2017 in Nacogdoches after a brief illness.

She was born Jan. 11, 1935 in Farmington to Charles and Doris Mace Foss and was raised at Bean’s Corner, ME where she helped her mother run Dot’s Place until she joined the Air Force at the age of 18.

As a U.S. veteran she was able to participate in the National Veteran’s Golden Age games where she cultivated numerous friendships while she earned Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in sports such as checkers, bowling, and most recently air rifle.

Her life encompassed diverse skills such as Real Estate broker, private pilot, legal assistant/secretary for two judges, artist, landlord, entrepreneur of many successful businesses, but most who knew her would say she was their Mom/Sister/Friend/Counselor/Spiritual mentor.

She touched many lives as she encouraged and attempted to uplift others from Beans Corner, Me to San Antonio, New Jersey, Leavensworth, KS, El Paso, Houston, Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Sinton, Zapata, San Juan, Bonham, Lake Tawakoni Thousand Trails, Wills Point, Chireno, and San Augustine, TX.

She is survived by her children; Anita Kliewer of West, TX, Karin & son-in-law David Wilson of Wilson Hill Chireno, TX, and Henry and daughter-in-law Tara Lance of Corpus Christi, TX Grandchildren; Laura Jo McDaniel (Bastrop, TX), Christopher Kliewer (Jordan, MN), Corey Kliewer (Chino Valley, AZ), Naomi Kliewer (Denton, TX), Wyatt Lance (Corpus Christi, TX), Dawn Robertson (Portland, ME), Bobbi Apple (Portland, ME), Nathan Batson (Simpsonville, SC), Jeffrey Batson (Leagueville, TX), Cody Wilson (Leagueville, TX), Brandy Simms (Nacogdoches, TX), Jennifer Hornbuckle (Nacogdoches, TX), Kenneth Wilson (Nacogdoches, T X) Dianna Brisendine (Murchison, TX) over 30 Great Grandchildren & All those who “Adopted” her as their mother or sister.

She is preceded in death by her father & mother, sister Gloria Moody, brother Murray Foss, daughter Elaine Sue Benton Heath, and spouses Henry Lee Benton and Kenneth Lance.

A memorial celebration will be held at Noon, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Crossroads Christian Church (corner of HWY 103 & FM 1277). In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations can be made to the Mission program of

Crossroads Christian Church 9766 FM 1277, San Augustine, TX, 75972.

The Lance family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net