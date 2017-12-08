Joan Bouchard (1946-2017)

WATERVILLE - Joan Bouchard, 71, passed away Dec. 1, 2017 at her home.

She was born Nov. 25, 1946 in St Francis, the daughter of Alphonse and Mary (Hutchison) Bouchard.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1965 and later, was employed there as the registrar. Joan also worked for Health Reach. She enjoyed reading, attending grandchildren’s sporting and extra-curricular activities, and playing cards.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Nicole Veilleux and husband Bill of Waterville; 3 grandsons, Ryan Veilleux and partner Kendra Johnson of Waterville, Devyn Veilleux of Waterville, and Travis Veilleux and wife Stephanie of Unity; granddaughter, Jayde Couturier and husband Garret of Winslow; siblings, Anita White, Vivian Fotter and husband Robert, Dick Bouchard and wife Mary, Jeanette DeBlois, George Bouchard, Patricia Murphy and husband David, Theresa Bouchard; sister-in-law, Maxine Bouchard; aunts, Marie Hutchison and Dolores Hutchison; special niece, Trina Nickerson and husband Frank; special nephew, Ken Deschaine; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Ben and wife Faye, Reggie, John and wife Marie; twin sister, Jo Bouchard; brother-in-law, George White; sister-in-law, Donna Bouchard.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Center, Water Street, Fairfield, ME.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joan’s memory to Maine General Health, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828 to benefit Hospice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.