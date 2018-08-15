Joan F. Bonney (1930-2018)

FAIRPORT, NY – Joan F. Bonney, 86, of Fairport, NY, formerly of Wilton, who died October 9, 2017, was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Wilton, the daughter of George and Madge (Chase) Bonney. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School.

In the late 50’s she owned the Main Street Diner in Wilton and for many years worked in the electronics industry. She was an animal lover and had a particular passion for border collies. Though she never had children of her own, her nieces and nephews and their families were near and dear to her heart. She will long be remembered as a kind, gracious, “good lady!”

She is survived by her nephew Joel Bunker and his wife, Louise of West Farmington and their children Tammy Ackerman and Scott Bunker. She was predeceased by her niece Bonnie Bunker Welch in 1967 but is survived by her children: Peter Bunker, Shelly Bunker and Rene Bunker. She was also predeceased by two nephews: R. Mason Bunker; but is survived by his son, Ben Bunker and Bonnie’s twin brother, Ronnie Bunker; but is survived by his daughters: Bonnie Bunker Fisher and Judy Zanin.

Public memorial graveside services will be held Sat. Aug. 18 at 10 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the home of Joel and Louise Bunker in West Farmington. All are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine 04938.