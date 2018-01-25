Joan Gloria (Cote) Harrington (1938-2018)

WINDSOR - Joan Gloria (Cote) Harrington, 79, passed away Jan. 11, 2018 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 23, 1938 in Augusta, the daughter of Arsene and Cecile (Lebel) Cote

She was educated in the schools of Augusta and graduated from Cony High School in 1956. On January 13, 1958 she married Paul E. Harrington, Sr. in Gardiner. Joan was employed for many years at Etonic Shoe in Richmond, Truitt Brothers in Gardiner, Weiss Uniform in Augusta and Grondons in Augusta. She had been a member of St. Dennis Church in Whitefield since 1967. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, and baking. She also enjoyed her trips to the coast, New Harbor, for a lobstah.

Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul E. Harrington Sr. of Windsor; 2 sons, Paul E. Harrington Jr. and wife Nita of China, Eric L. Harrington of Windsor; 3 daughters, Brenda J Moody of Crystal River, Florida, Cecilia M. Cater and husband Scott of Windsor, Cynthia C. Smith and husband Ed of Gardiner; 1 sister, Laurette O’Brien of Farmingdale; 2 brothers, Donald Cote and wife Lorraine of Sidney, Arsene “Joe” Joseph Cote and wife Rena of Ft. Myers, Florida; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Dennis Church, Whitefield.

The burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joan’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Email: donors@stjude.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.